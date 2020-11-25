Expand / Collapse search

Arizona GOP chairwoman files lawsuit seeking ballot inspections

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward's lawsuit marks the fifth election challenge filed in Maricopa County since Election Day.

PHOENIX - A new legal challenge has been filed by the head of Arizona's Republican Party to seek an inspection of ballot signatures just a week before the state is expected to certify the results of the 2020 election.

The lawsuit against president-elect Joe Biden's 11 electors in Arizona alleges that some suburbs on the southeastern edge of Maricopa County had an unusually high number of duplicated ballots, and that the results in the area were inconsistent with voter registration and historical voting data.

Judges have determined that there has not been evidence of fraud or hacking of voting machines in Arizona during the election, and previous legal challenges against the state have not succeeded.

