Arizona Gov. Ducey and wife invited to watch Trump's RNC nomination from White House

Published 
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Lt. Gen. Chris Nowland, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, briefs Gov. Doug Ducey, on the capabilities of remotely piloted aircraft during his visit to Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2016. Ducey visited Davis-Monthan AFB for an orien ( U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather R. Redman/Released)

Expand

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump is set to accept the formal nomination from Republicans during night four of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Arizona's Governor and his wife were invited to take a special seat in the White House to watch the moment.

In a news release from Gov. Doug Ducey's office on Aug. 26, it was announced he and his wife Angela will be headed to Washington D.C. to watch Trump formally accept his nomination and give a speech.

Ducey, a Republican, and the president have spent time together this year split between touring the Honeywell facility in Phoenix, a campaign rally, or a roundtable about immigration.