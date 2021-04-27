Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill that bans abortion based on genetic abnormalities

article

Officials with the Governor's Office announced on April 27 that Governor Doug Ducey has signed a bill on Tuesday that bans abortion in Arizona because of genetic abnormalities.

On his verified Twitter page, Gov. Ducey wrote that "every life holds immeasurable value - regardless of genetic makeup."

SB1457 will also make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion for that reason, and allow a father or maternal grandparents to sue on behalf of the fetus.

In addition, the new law will prohibit school, college, and university employees from providing abortion referrals and require that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Pharmacies would be prohibited from providing abortion-inducing medications through the mail.

Republican Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix said her proposed bill protects the most vulnerable and restores dignity to aborted fetuses by requiring that they be buried or cremated.

"There are incredible numbers of people that appreciate those children that have come into the world with a genetic abnormality like Down (syndrome) or other serious issues that are genetic," said Sen. Barto. "And once they were born, they’ve meant so much to their families, to the world. They’ve gone on to live productive, wonderful lives. That’s what we’re protecting here."

Abortion-rights advocates say the bill is an unconstitutional intrusion into a woman’s right to have an abortion before a fetus is viable. A physician testified that it would chill the First Amendment rights of doctors to honestly provide medical advice to their patients.

Democrats said the Legislature should be focused on providing support for families with disabled children, not interfering with a woman’s choice about whether to end a pregnancy.

"I’m extremely opposed to any one of us legislators imposing our faith on everybody else and on my family," said Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, a Democrat from Tucson. "We should not be doing this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

