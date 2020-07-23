Arizona Gov. Ducey to hold news conference as virus death toll tops 3,000

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on July 23 as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have begun to level this past week.

The state topped 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday as Ducey faces a deadline to decide whether bars and gyms he ordered to close again a month ago can reopen safely.

The state Health Services Department reported 89 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since the outbreak began to 3,063. More than 1,000 of those deaths have been reported in the past 15 days.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The state now has 152,944 confirmed virus cases, with an additional 2,335 reported on July 23. The number of actual infections in Arizona and elsewhere is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Executive order on bars, gyms set to expire next week

Ducey ordered bars and gyms to close again on June 29 for at least a month as a surge in cases erupted in the weeks after he allowed a six-week stay-home order to expire in mid-May. The rise in cases made Arizona into a national hot spot and forced the governor to rethink his reopening orders.

Ducey is expected to announce what he will do about the bar and gym closures at a news briefing Thursday afternoon. He could extend the order, modify it or let it expire.

Dozens of bars across the state sued the governor over the order, calling it unconsitutional and unfair since other businesses have been allowed to remain open.

Schools reopening in August amid growing opposition

He’s also likely to announce decisions on school reopenings. He has ordered schools to delay in-person classes until mid-August and is under pressure from both people who want schools open and those who believe it is not safe to do so.

Despite Thursday’s milestone for deaths, an Arizona State University researcher said Wednesday that it is becoming clear that cases have plateaued in the state. That said, Dr. Joshua LaBaer of the ASU Biodesign Institute said the level is much too high to ease up on restrictions, especially bar closures.

"We need to keep what we are doing in place. We need to find ways to keep the economy going with these practices that are clearly working," Labaer said, adding, "If we let up now, it will go right where it did before and rise again but starting from a higher rate of new cases - so I would keep the pressure on."

LaBaer also said any reopening of schools will need to be done carefully with precautions worked out by each district. School officials across the state have worked for months on reopening plans that remain fluid as Arizona remains a virus hot spot.

But he said it is clear students need in-person instruction.

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman recommended that schools reopen based on public health metrics, including a downward trajectory in new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a decrease in the rate of positive test results and the widespread availability of testing with timely results.

During a conference on July 16, the governor announced that a ban on evictions would be extended to Oct. 31 with more funding for housing assistance programs to ensure people would not lose their homes during the ongoing pandemic restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

