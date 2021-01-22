Arizona health dept. approves 73 licenses for recreational marijuana sales

article

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 73 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana.

Proposition 207 was approved by voters last November, allowing people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.

AZDHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began on Wednesday. Six of those applications are under review.

Approved facilities by legal name, county, city

Natural Relief Clinic Inc Cochise Bisbee

Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC Coconino Flagstaff

Arizona Natures Wellness Coconino Sedona

Desert Medical Campus Gila Payson

High Desert Healing Llc Maricopa Avondale

Non Profit Patient Center Inc Maricopa Cave Creek

Azgm 3, Inc Maricopa Chandler

Border Health, Inc Maricopa Chandler

Total Health & Wellness Inc Maricopa Chandler

Total Health & Wellness Inc Maricopa Chandler

Arizona Cannabis Society Inc. Maricopa El Mirage

Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc Maricopa El Mirage

Absolute Health Care Inc Maricopa Gilbert

Ocotillo Vista, Inc. Maricopa Glendale

Pahana, Inc. Maricopa Glendale

Pp Wellness Center Maricopa Glendale

Whoa Qc Inc Maricopa Glendale

G.T.L. Llc Maricopa Guadalupe

Nature Med Inc Maricopa Guadalupe

4245 Investments Llc Maricopa Mesa

Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc Maricopa Mesa

Buds & Roses, Inc Maricopa Mesa

Jamestown Center Maricopa Mesa

Sea Of Green Llc Maricopa Mesa

The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc Maricopa Mesa

The Healing Center Farmacy Llc Maricopa Mesa

Valley Healing Group Inc Maricopa Mesa

Vending Logistics Llc Maricopa Mesa

Pinal County Wellness Center Maricopa Peoria

Ad, Llc Maricopa Phoenix

Az Compassionate Care Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Devine Desert Healing Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Fort Consulting, Llc Maricopa Phoenix

Greens Goddess Products, Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Healing Healthcare 3 Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Herbal Wellness Center Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Kwerles Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc Maricopa Phoenix

Natural Herbal Remedies Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Natural Relief Clinic Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Nature's Healing Center Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Nature's Healing Center Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Organica Patient Group Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson Maricopa Phoenix

Rjk Ventures, Inc. Maricopa Phoenix

The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc Maricopa Phoenix

Zonacare Maricopa Phoenix

The Kind Relief Inc Maricopa Queen Creek

Byers Dispensary Maricopa Scottsdale

Csi Solutions Llc Maricopa Scottsdale

Eba Holdings Inc. Maricopa Scottsdale

All Greens Inc Maricopa Sun City

East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc Maricopa Sun City

Holistic Patient Wellness Group Maricopa Tempe

Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc Maricopa Tempe

Svaccha, Llc Maricopa Tempe

Kannaboost Technology Inc Maricopa Tempe

K Group Partners Llc Maricopa Youngtown

Sweet 5, Llc Maricopa Youngtown

Verde Dispensary Inc Mohave Kingman

Abedon Saiz Llc Mohave Lake Havasu City

Fwa Inc Mohave Lake Havasu City

Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc Pima Marana

Medmar Tanque Verde Llc Pima Tucson

Patient Care Center 301, Inc. Pima Tucson

Rainbow Collective Inc Pima Tucson

Nature's Wonder Inc Pinal Apache Junction

Svaccha, Llc Pinal Apache Junction

Medical Pain Relief Inc Pinal Casa Grande

Sherri Dunn, Llc Yavapai Cottonwood

203 Organix, Llc Yavapai Prescott

Jamestown Center Yuma Yuma

The Associated Press contributed to this report

