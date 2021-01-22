Arizona health dept. approves 73 licenses for recreational marijuana sales
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 73 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana.
Proposition 207 was approved by voters last November, allowing people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.
AZDHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began on Wednesday. Six of those applications are under review.
Approved facilities by legal name, county, city
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc Cochise Bisbee
- Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC Coconino Flagstaff
- Arizona Natures Wellness Coconino Sedona
- Desert Medical Campus Gila Payson
- High Desert Healing Llc Maricopa Avondale
- Non Profit Patient Center Inc Maricopa Cave Creek
- Azgm 3, Inc Maricopa Chandler
- Border Health, Inc Maricopa Chandler
- Total Health & Wellness Inc Maricopa Chandler
- Arizona Cannabis Society Inc. Maricopa El Mirage
- Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc Maricopa El Mirage
- Absolute Health Care Inc Maricopa Gilbert
- Ocotillo Vista, Inc. Maricopa Glendale
- Pahana, Inc. Maricopa Glendale
- Pp Wellness Center Maricopa Glendale
- Whoa Qc Inc Maricopa Glendale
- G.T.L. Llc Maricopa Guadalupe
- Nature Med Inc Maricopa Guadalupe
- 4245 Investments Llc Maricopa Mesa
- Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc Maricopa Mesa
- Buds & Roses, Inc Maricopa Mesa
- Jamestown Center Maricopa Mesa
- Sea Of Green Llc Maricopa Mesa
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc Maricopa Mesa
- The Healing Center Farmacy Llc Maricopa Mesa
- Valley Healing Group Inc Maricopa Mesa
- Vending Logistics Llc Maricopa Mesa
- Pinal County Wellness Center Maricopa Peoria
- Ad, Llc Maricopa Phoenix
- Az Compassionate Care Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Devine Desert Healing Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Fort Consulting, Llc Maricopa Phoenix
- Greens Goddess Products, Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Healing Healthcare 3 Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Herbal Wellness Center Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Kwerles Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc Maricopa Phoenix
- Natural Herbal Remedies Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Nature's Healing Center Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Organica Patient Group Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson Maricopa Phoenix
- Rjk Ventures, Inc. Maricopa Phoenix
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc Maricopa Phoenix
- Zonacare Maricopa Phoenix
- The Kind Relief Inc Maricopa Queen Creek
- Byers Dispensary Maricopa Scottsdale
- Csi Solutions Llc Maricopa Scottsdale
- Eba Holdings Inc. Maricopa Scottsdale
- All Greens Inc Maricopa Sun City
- East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc Maricopa Sun City
- Holistic Patient Wellness Group Maricopa Tempe
- Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc Maricopa Tempe
- Svaccha, Llc Maricopa Tempe
- Kannaboost Technology Inc Maricopa Tempe
- K Group Partners Llc Maricopa Youngtown
- Sweet 5, Llc Maricopa Youngtown
- Verde Dispensary Inc Mohave Kingman
- Abedon Saiz Llc Mohave Lake Havasu City
- Fwa Inc Mohave Lake Havasu City
- Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc Pima Marana
- Medmar Tanque Verde Llc Pima Tucson
- Patient Care Center 301, Inc. Pima Tucson
- Rainbow Collective Inc Pima Tucson
- Nature's Wonder Inc Pinal Apache Junction
- Svaccha, Llc Pinal Apache Junction
- Medical Pain Relief Inc Pinal Casa Grande
- Sherri Dunn, Llc Yavapai Cottonwood
- 203 Organix, Llc Yavapai Prescott
- Jamestown Center Yuma Yuma
The Associated Press contributed to this report
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.
