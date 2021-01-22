Expand / Collapse search
Arizona health dept. approves 73 licenses for recreational marijuana sales

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 73 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana.

Proposition 207 was approved by voters last November, allowing people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.

AZDHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began on Wednesday. Six of those applications are under review.

Approved facilities by legal name, county, city

  • Natural Relief Clinic Inc    Cochise    Bisbee
  • Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC    Coconino    Flagstaff
  • Arizona Natures Wellness    Coconino    Sedona
  • Desert Medical Campus    Gila    Payson
  • High Desert Healing Llc    Maricopa    Avondale
  • Non Profit Patient Center Inc    Maricopa    Cave Creek
  • Azgm 3, Inc    Maricopa    Chandler
  • Border Health, Inc    Maricopa    Chandler
  • Total Health & Wellness Inc    Maricopa    Chandler
  • Total Health & Wellness Inc    Maricopa    Chandler
  • Arizona Cannabis Society Inc.    Maricopa    El Mirage
  • Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc    Maricopa    El Mirage
  • Absolute Health Care Inc    Maricopa    Gilbert
  • Ocotillo Vista, Inc.    Maricopa    Glendale
  • Pahana, Inc.    Maricopa    Glendale
  • Pp Wellness Center    Maricopa    Glendale
  • Whoa Qc Inc    Maricopa    Glendale
  • G.T.L. Llc    Maricopa    Guadalupe
  • Nature Med Inc    Maricopa    Guadalupe
  • 4245 Investments Llc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • Buds & Roses, Inc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • Jamestown Center    Maricopa    Mesa
  • Sea Of Green Llc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • The Healing Center Farmacy Llc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • Valley Healing Group Inc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • Vending Logistics Llc    Maricopa    Mesa
  • Pinal County Wellness Center    Maricopa    Peoria
  • Ad, Llc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Az Compassionate Care Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Devine Desert Healing Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Fort Consulting, Llc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Greens Goddess Products, Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Healing Healthcare 3 Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Herbal Wellness Center Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Kwerles Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Natural Herbal Remedies Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Natural Relief Clinic Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Nature's Healing Center Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Nature's Healing Center Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Organica Patient Group Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Rjk Ventures, Inc.    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • Zonacare    Maricopa    Phoenix
  • The Kind Relief Inc    Maricopa    Queen Creek
  • Byers Dispensary    Maricopa    Scottsdale
  • Csi Solutions Llc    Maricopa    Scottsdale
  • Eba Holdings Inc.    Maricopa    Scottsdale
  • All Greens Inc    Maricopa    Sun City
  • East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc    Maricopa    Sun City
  • Holistic Patient Wellness Group    Maricopa    Tempe
  • Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc    Maricopa    Tempe
  • Svaccha, Llc    Maricopa    Tempe
  • Kannaboost Technology Inc    Maricopa    Tempe 
  • K Group Partners Llc    Maricopa    Youngtown
  • Sweet 5, Llc    Maricopa    Youngtown
  • Verde Dispensary Inc    Mohave    Kingman
  • Abedon Saiz Llc    Mohave    Lake Havasu City
  • Fwa Inc    Mohave    Lake Havasu City
  • Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc    Pima    Marana
  • Medmar Tanque Verde Llc    Pima    Tucson
  • Patient Care Center 301, Inc.    Pima    Tucson
  • Rainbow Collective Inc    Pima    Tucson
  • Nature's Wonder Inc    Pinal    Apache Junction
  • Svaccha, Llc    Pinal    Apache Junction
  • Medical Pain Relief Inc    Pinal    Casa Grande
  • Sherri Dunn, Llc    Yavapai    Cottonwood
  • 203 Organix, Llc    Yavapai    Prescott
  • Jamestown Center    Yuma    Yuma

