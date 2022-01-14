Arizona lawmaker to isolate with COVID-19 as session begins

article

A new member of the Arizona Legislature says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is staying home.

Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez announced the infection Thursday on Twitter, four days into the legislative session. He says he has no symptoms.

Democrats have decried the decision by Republican leaders to end remote voting options that were allowed last year. They say they’re forced to take unnecessary risks to cast their vote in the Capitol, where many Republican lawmakers have stopped wearing masks and socially distancing.

Quiñones said he’s vaccinated and wore two masks for indoor and outdoor events.

Quiñones was appointed last year to represent Legislative District 27 in South Phoenix. He replaced Diego Rodriguez, who stepped down to focus on his campaign for attorney general.

