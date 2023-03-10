Arizona mother still looking for answers after her daughter disappeared over a year ago

A Phoenix area mother is hoping for answers in the disappearance of her daughter.

"It's the worst thing a parent can go through, to have a missing child, because you don’t even know whether to grieve or not, you know? I just want to know if she’s OK," said Inez Jimenez.

Inez Jimenez's daughter, 28-year-old Kristine Gonzalez, has been missing since 2021, and police say the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious.

According to Jimenez, Kristine had some physical challenges. The wife and mother battled daily seizures, which required medication, and could not drive.

"When she has those seizures, her muscles tense up, and she walks more with a limp," said Jimenez.

Kristine was believed to be in the area of 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street at around 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2021. In the area is a gas station and resting spot for truck drivers. Days later, Jimenez got in contact with the friend who Kristine was supposed to be with, but that woman did not know where she was.

"She's never drove a day in her life because of her disability, so it was just hard for me to believe that she would just walk off when she doesn’t have -- she wouldn’t even know where to go," said Jimenez.

Since that August day, Jimenez said there has been no social media trace of Kristine, as well as financial transactions.

"I'll never give up looking for my daughter," said Jimenez. "I just want her to come home, and I just wanna know that she’s safe."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, and there is a possible cash reward of $1,000. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

