Arizona National Guard member dead following collapse

Officials with the Arizona National Guard say a member within its ranks has died following a training event.

In a statement, officials say the guard member was taken to a Tempe hospital on July 28, after he collapsed during a training event. The guard member died on July 29.

The guard member, according to officials, served as a member of the Phoenix Police Department in his civilian status, Within the National Guard, he served as a member of the 850th Military Police Battalion with the Arizona Army National Guard.

Guard officials say the cause is death is under investigation, and the identity of the guard member is being withheld until next of kin is notified.