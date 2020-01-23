Arizona naval pilot dies in crash while volunteering during Australia wildfires

article

A 43-year-old naval pilot from Arizona died in a plane crash while in Australia battling the deadly wildfire raging on.

Lt. Colonel Paul Clyde Hudson died along with two others while onboard a C-130 aircraft Jan. 22, according to Coulson Aviation.

The two other victims are Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Montana and flight engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Florida.

Hudson lived in Buckeye, Arizona and served in the United States Marine Corps for the last 20 years since graduating from the naval academy in 1999. One of his many roles was a C-130 pilot.

He is survived by his wife, Noreen.