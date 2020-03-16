Arizona officials give updates amidst coronavirus pandemic

Officials in Arizona held news conferences on Monday as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread in the state.

The news conference came just a day after state officials announced the closure of all schools in the state through at least March 27.

During the news conference, Governor Doug Ducey said with the decisions he makes for the state, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are followed.

"Our circumstances in Arizona today are different. It’s a big country with 320 million people. I’m focusing every day on what’s the best decision for the State of Arizona along the way," said Gov. Ducey.

Meanwhile, health officials say there are now private labs to test for COVID-19, and works are underway to open more collection sites, with a list of locations to be provided some time this week.

As for social distancing and the closure of bars and restaurants, something done by other cities, Gov. Ducey had one simple answer for those with plans to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Don't.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ducey says officials are going to be transparent, timely and act with urgency. Ducey is also asking people to donate blood and to food banks during this time.

