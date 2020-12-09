Arizona Renaissance Festival cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19

article

Organizers of the Renaissance Festival in Arizona say the annual event is cancelled for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, officials say they have made a decision to cancel the event, despite preparing for the event recently with a COVID-19 safe event plan and capacity limitations that are recently approved by officials in Pinal County.

"With negative COVID-19 conditions dramatically increasing, the worst since the beginnings of the pandemic, and with cases projected to increase over the next weeks, the festival now has a concern that even with its plan in place, audience support to open can become limited in comparison to the attendance necessary to be successful," read a portion of the statement.

The festival began in 1989, and organizers say they will return in February 2022.

“We will be back. The Festival village gates will open again. Our patrons and participants are counting on it,” read a portion of the statement.

According to data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Dec. 9, 4,444 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

