Arizona reports 147 COVID-19 deaths; hospital beds filling

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continued to mount Dec. 17 with the state reporting nearly 150 additional known deaths as the current surge saw hospitals statewide approach full capacity.

The state reported 5,817 additional known cases and 147 additional deaths, increasing Arizona’s totals to 435,036 cases and 7,677 deaths.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Arizona on Wednesday had reported 108 additional deaths, and the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose from 30.7 on Dec. 2 to 64.1 deaths.

Rolling seven-day averages of daily new cases and COVID-19 testing positivity also increased.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 3,884 on Wednesday while the number of hospital beds not in use continued to shrink, with those available down to a pandemic low of 7%.

Advertisement

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.