Arizona reports over 100 deaths; toll from COVID-19 tops 7K

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 7,000 on Dec. 9 as the state reported over 100 additional fatalities from the virus.

The state reported 4,444 additional COVID-19 cases and 108 additional deaths, increasing the state’s known totals to 382,601 cases and 7,081 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Department of Health Services said on Twitter that “a large percentage” of the 108 deaths reported Wednesday were due to reviewing past death certificates and determining that deaths were due to COVID-19. That periodic process results in a larger than normal daily report of deaths.

The department did not elaborate on how many of the 108 deaths involved certificate reviews or immediately reply to a request for further details about the deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Tuesday reached 3,287, up 130 from Monday and including 766 patients in intensive care unit beds.

The dashboard indicated that 10% of both all hospital beds and of ICU beds in hospitals statewide were vacant, with COVID-19 patients occupying 44% of the ICU beds and non-COVID patients 46%.

Hospital officials and public health experts have warned that the current surge could exceed the health system’s capacity.

Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed restrictions that closed some establishments and required distancing and other precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But he hasn’t ordered a statewide mask mandate, a new stay-home requirement, or curfews although many local governments have been imposing masking requirements and a few have ordered curfews.

Rolling seven-day averages for daily new cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 testing positivity all increased in the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project data.

The rolling average for daily cases rose from 3,853 on Nov. 24 to 5,860 on Tuesday, when the state reported a record 12,314 new known cases after reporting over 5,000 cases on five of the previous seven days.

The rolling average for daily deaths rose from 29 on Nov. 24 to 40.9 on Tuesday while the positivity rolling average rose from 19.9% to 30.1%.

