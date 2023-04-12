Arizona school chief Tom Horne pushes for return of SROs at Phoenix Union High School District

On Apr. 12, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne pushed for the Phoenix Union High School District to bring back School Resource Officers.

In 2020, officials with the school district announced that they will not re-sign an annual agreement the school district had with the City of Phoenix for SROs.

"As the district responsibly yet courageously addresses two pandemics, racism and COVID-19, [Superintendent] Dr. [Chad] Gestson said that this is the right time for PXU to revisit and even rethink school safety," read a portion of a statement released at the time.

By December 2022, however, school district officials began to reconsider their decision on SROs, and as a result, a number of listening sessions were held.

Superintendent Horne's comment came amid a number of school shootings, and ahead of a PXU meeting on the issue that is scheduled for Apr. 13. Officials with Horne's office touted some numbers that claim in one poll that sampled 600 parents across Arizona, 80% of those who responded said they supported SROs. Figures for a separate poll of PXU parents reportedly show they are also in favor of SROs.

"Well over 70% of Phoenix Union parents believe it’s important to have a police officer in every school," said Horne. "About 10% were undecided, and the rest were unsure."

However, a group of students and parents touring the Arizona State Capitol also came to listen in to Horne's news conference. They voiced their opinions on the issue.

"Students getting access to guns. I’m hoping we can soon get an answer to that, and find a solution to that problem," said a student, identified only as ‘Lyric.’

"I do like the idea of more counselors," said Tara Brunson of Gilbert. "I do not think having more officers on school grounds is going to solve the issue."