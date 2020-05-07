Arizona Senate to adjourn May 8, House plans unclear

The Arizona Senate plans to return to session on Friday to formally adjourn for the year, but the House has not announced if it has agreed to the plan.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced the decision to adjourn Thursday. That would effectively kill legislation that had not been passed when lawmakers recessed because of the coronavirus on March 23 after enacting a bare-bones budget for the coming fiscal year.

But Fann also said there is plenty of work still to be done to address the effects of the coronavirus on the state. Those could be addressed in a special session and include bills targeting economic recovery, healthcare issues, and the business community’s liability concerns.

The announcement apparently took Republican House leaders by surprise. House GOP spokesman Andrew Wilder said no decision on their plans has been made.

Fann said there is a strong consensus among Senate members that setting aside legislative business that doesn’t directly affect the virus is the right thing to do. She said the Senate will create committees to address issues related to the pandemic.

“Arizona’s lawmakers will identify the solutions necessary to accelerate our economic recovery while working to ensure that the constitutional liberties of all of Arizona’s citizens are preserved,” she said in a statement.

The House and Senate had announced on April 21 that they were planned to return May 1 to adjourn the session. That announcement surprised some Republican lawmakers who wanted the regular session to resume. The following day, that plan was put on hold.

