Arizona siblings accused of participating in Capitol riot

An Arizona brother and sister are accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot and having links to a far-right group.

According to court documents, Cory and Felicia Konold were part of a group that stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and tried to stop police from controlling the crowd.

The FBI said video also shows the siblings marching with leaders of the Proud Boys before the riot.

Both are accused of several charges, including conspiracy.

