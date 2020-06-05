Arizona State University releases plans for fall semester amid COVID-19

article

Arizona State University has released new plans and guidelines for students to safely return to campus for the Fall 2020 semester after being fully online since March due to COVID-19.

Employees and students will be required to wear a face mask in ASU buildings, and it will also be required in outdoor spaces on campus where social distancing is not possible.

Classes for the fall are planned to resume on Aug. 20, and will be offered in three different formats:

ASU Immersion: On-campus, in-person

ASU Sync: Remote learning using live lectures via Zoom; classes can be simultaneously held in person

iCourse: Completely online classes

Many classes will be a combination of in-person and ASU Sync experiences, according to the university.

University officials say that all classrooms, which will be cleaned daily, will have sanitizing supplies available for students. Class attendance will also be reduced by half, with students attending in-person classes on alternating days.

ASU moved to online instruction on March 16 and has continued to use remote learning throughout the 2020 spring and summer semesters.

The school also moved its spring commencement to a virtual ceremony.

ASU’s Tempe campus is one of the largest college sites in the country with 53,000 students. The university has another 22,000 students on its other campuses in Mesa and Phoenix.

The university's plans to return to on-campus learning comes as more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Arizona on June 6.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

