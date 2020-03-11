Arizona State University to move to online instruction amidst coronavirus outbreak

Arizona State University will, wherever possible, transition in-person classes to online instruction amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was announced by University President Michael Crow on the ASU Office of the President website.

"Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at ASU at this time, we know that many members of the ASU community have been traveling this week during spring break to parts of the country and world where there may be community spread of COVID-19," a portion of the statement reads.

According to the statement, the transition of in-person classes to online instruction will continue for two weeks, starting on March 16. Officials will then make an assessment. Faculty and students will be provided with instructions on how to transition to online instruction.

Meanwhile, the university will remain open, and all public events will continue unless otherwise announced.

"We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution," a portion of the statement reads.

According to ASU officials, there are over 111,000 people enrolled at ASU in 2018, the latest year with figures available. On ASU's Tempe campus alone, there are over 51,000 students.

