Arizona Supreme Court rules former Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez acted inappropriately

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Thursday that former Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez, who gained national attention during the Jodi Arias murder trial, acted inappropriately during several murder cases.

The state bar went after Martinez in 2016, accusing him of misconduct in five trials. A year later, Martinez was cleared, but the bar appealed, leading to the Supreme Court's ruling.

Martinez will be sanctioned with a reprimand. He was fired by the county attorney's office and is appealing that decision.

