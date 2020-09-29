Arizona to receive 2M rapid COVID-19 tests

Rapid COVID-19 tests are on their way to Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey announced on Sept. 29.

He says the state will receive more than 2 million tests that will produce results in 15 minutes. President Donald Trump announced the distribution with the hopes to open schools back up.

The tests will be prioritized for K-12 schools and congregate care facilities, including long-term care facilities.

"Knowing that we are getting this testing and the governor has made it a priority, many families are going to be thrilled with this," said Dana Marie Kennedy, state director of AARP.

She says this is big news for them because many of the deaths from COVID-19 have been at long-term care facilities.

The Task Force on Long Term Care has already met and is planning on how to prioritize who gets the tests and when they will use them.

The task force will be reaching out to facilities in the state about how many tests they will need and divide them up that way.

Ducey says the tests will be here in the next few days.