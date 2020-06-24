Expand / Collapse search

Arizona veterans urge Gov. Ducey to remove Confederate monument at state Capitol

PHOENIX - Arizona veterans will be coming together for a news conference on June 24, demanding that Governor Doug Ducey removes the Confederate monument from Wesley Bolin Plaza, outside the state Capitol building.

According to a news release, VetsForward will join a group of Arizona veterans, including those from the American Legion Post 65, for a news conference at 9 a.m., to discuss the experience of Black veterans in Arizona and why the Confederate monument should be taken down.

Arizona secretary of state calls for removal of Confederate monument at State Capitol
Hobbs tweeted on Monday, saying "removing this monument isn't a choice to erase our history, it's a choice to embrace our future."

The veterans are also asking Ducey to call a special legislative session to address law enforcement reform.

A Valley man was arrested on June 19 after police say he threw red paint all over the Confederate monument at the state Capitol.