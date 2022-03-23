Arizonans can now add driver's licenses to Apple Wallet

article

Arizona is now the first state where iPhone users can add their driver's license or state ID card to their virtual Apple Wallet - one step closer to the tech company's vision of a wallet-free future.

For now, the technology is meant to only be used at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in order to reduce wait times at security checkpoints.

Residents can now add their MVD-issued driver's license or state identification to their virtual wallet on an iPhone or an Apple Watch and present it as a valid ID at certain TSA checkpoints, according to a news release from the Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division on March 23.

Travelers would need to tap their phone or smartwatch on the checkpoint's identity reader and answer a prompt on their device requesting access to their information.

"Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from their device," ADOT officials said. "Information is all shared digitally, so residents do not need to show or hand over their device to present their ID. "

Transportation officials said that this new technology is expected to be applied in other ways in the future, but they did not provide other examples of how it could be used. For now, however, residents are still expected to carry physical forms of identification.

"With this technology, Arizonans are at the front of the line for experiencing a streamlined airport security process," Governor Doug Ducey said a statement. "This puts our state at the leading edge of a new technology that offers choice, convenience, privacy and security."

How to add your ID, according to Apple:

Tap the + symbol in the Wallet app and select your state

Scan the front and back of your ID

Follow Apple's steps to confirm it's you

Send to the state for approval

The tech company says that IDs are protected against theft and tampering with "the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure."

More info: https://learn.wallet.apple/id

