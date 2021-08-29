Arizonans land in Arizona to help victims of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana with 150 mph winds and a handful of Arizonans are in the thick of it all.

The Red Cross has a team of people from Arizona already in Louisiana who are hunkered down until the storm passes.

Jim Harms, American Red Cross shelter manager, says, "This is a different animal … but the intensity, speed and how close you are to the impact area really makes a difference."

Currently, there are 11 shelters set up to help those directly affected. The team from Arizona is deployed for two weeks, wearing different hats including logistics, sheltering, medical and counseling services.

The shelter was up and running before the storm hit.

Mary Reagan with Red Cross, says, "It's a real mess after the storm hits, so you just need to get in, get your feet on the ground. If we didn't set up shelters until after the storm, think of all the people that would try to ride out the storm in their bathrooms and tubs, in their basements. The shelters give people a safe place to be with other people to ride the storm out."

Volunteers don't head out until after the storm.

"All my guys out in the field and in the shelters, they’re hunkered down and in some areas are away from the main sleeping quarters because it’s not the ideal space to be in when the storm comes in," Harms said.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: