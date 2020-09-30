Arizona’s top education leader encourages mask wearing, COVID-19 reporting transparency

More schools across Arizona are welcoming kids back to campus, and many campuses are getting back to full classrooms and full in-person schedules.

The state’s top school official is speaking out on mask mandates and the issues of transparency when it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks on school campuses.

In a Sept. 30 interview, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman is expressing her support for the continued use of face coverings, especially among students and staff in the classrooms.

She and health officials stress that masks are a new and necessary school supply this year, and are key to keeping the virus at bay, allowing schools to open for in-person learning.

Hoffman is also calling on school district officials to not be afraid to be transparent when alerting parents and community members of positive cases of COVID-19 on campuses.

As of Sept. 30, districts are required to report positive cases to county health departments, but health officials will not release the names of schools to the public.

Hoffman says lack of communication can create rumors and fear among parents.

"I know some schools are worried about posting information because they're worried it would have some stigma, that people won’t want to come. But I do think this just causes more fear and uncertainty. People hear it through the grapevine and they’re texting each other. That’s not the best system. We need to err on the side of being fully transparent," Hoffman said.

State health officials are giving out free masks and students and staff can now get 5 free reusable masks through Arizona’s Mask-Up program.