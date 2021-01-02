Arizona's top school official calls for two weeks of online learning after holidays

On Saturday, Jan. 2, Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction called on Gov. Doug Ducey to require two weeks of online learning as the holidays are over and schools will soon reopen amid an anticipated COVID-19 surge.

Health experts are predicting a surge of COVID-19 cases after the holidays and record travel across the US.

Superintendent Kathy Hoffman tweeted on Saturday, Jan. 2 saying schools should remain online for two weeks to align with quarantine protocols.

Her tweet reads, "Given the severity of our state's situation and the virus's trajectory after the holiday period, Gov. @dougducey should order schools to remain in distance learning for a limited two-week period to align with quarantine protocols and current @AZDHS benchmark recommendations."

Hoffman goes on to say after the proposed two weeks of online learning, school leaders should use local health information to make decisions relating to online or in-person learning.

"We know the value of in-person learning and I share the desire to see all students return to in-person learning safely. The good news is there is a light at the end of this tunnel," one of her tweets read.

Educators and school staff are part of the Phase 1B rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and Hoffman says she fully supports this by advocating for their inoculations.

"I look forward to a safe return of our teachers and students to the classroom. But now, we must do everything possible to help our healthcare workers and keep our teachers and students safe," Hoffman said, concluding her tweet thread.