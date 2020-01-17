Armed suspect barricaded inside Advanced Auto Parts in northwest Charlotte

article

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and SWAT have swarmed an Advanced Auto Parts store Friday morning following reports of "an armed suspect" barricaded inside the building.

The incident is happening at the Advanced Auto Parts store located in the 2910 block of Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte.

The public is being asked to stay away from the scene, if possible.

"Officers are near 2900 Freedom Drive and are currently implementing de-escalation tactics due to an armed suspect who is believed to be alone inside of a building. Everyone is asked to stay away from the area as officers work to peacefully de-escalate the situation," CMPD tweeted Friday morning.

CMPD tell FOX 46 Charlotte no shots have been fired.

