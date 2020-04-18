As COVID-19 outbreak continues, Chandler diner owner gets surprising gift from loyal customers

A different kind of donation is given to a Chandler diner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As some restaurants close their doors, servers and workers are taking hits financially. However, one couple gave a staff at Chase’s Diner in the East Valley some measure of hope, and an assurance of sorts that everything will be OK.

The owner of Chase's Diner, Skip Chase, knows a lot about the restaurant business, having entered the field a the age of 15.

"Think I lied about my age to get into the restaurants to work as a dish washer," said Skip.

Chase’s diner is his home, and the servers are not only his employees. They are his family. When finances got tight due to the pandemic, a retired, married couple wanted to help Skip. Both are loyal customers.

"Stood six feet away, and they had put down an envelope right in front of my door and said 'hey, we got our stimulus check back,'" said Skip.

The couple gave Skip more than $1,000 in cash.

"It’s just amazing to me that they gave us this money and told me to split it up with all the servers in the restaurant," said Skip.

Longtime server Sophia Widoff couldn't believe it.

"I did cry, but for somebody to think of us like that, it’s a beautiful adjuster," said Widoff.

Chase’s Diner relies on loyal customers to order takeout, so tips are always appreciated in a time no one saw coming.

"This really has brought people together," said Widoff. "It’s brought definitely the diner family together in grateful to be working."

Skip, meanwhile, stands by his message to his work family

"We’re not going anywhere," said Skip. "We’re gonna be here, no matter what happens, and we’re not laying anybody off."

