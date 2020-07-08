As COVID-19 pandemic continues, opinions differ in debate over reopening of schools

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is a debate on how to safely reopen schools in the fall.

Reopening schools is a question that has exploded into national debate, perhaps even more intense in Arizona due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. On July 8, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding if America's schools don’t reopen in the fall.

The topic appears to become more politically charged by the day. On July 9, members of the House Freedom Caucus plan to call on President Trump and state officials to reopen schools in the fall for in-person learning.

Arizona School Superintendent speaks out

Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, released a statement on July 7 in response to the White House Summit on Safely Reopening Schools.

Advertisement

In the statement, Hoffman wrote, in part, that the summit "...did not reflect the magnitude or severity of Arizona’s growing health care crisis. For Arizona to reopen school facilities for in-person learning, we must first get COVID-19 under control."

Arizona parents, teachers have differing opinions on reopening schools

Beth Lewis, a teacher in Teme, says Arizona is not ready.

"At this point, the data is hard to argue with," said Lewis. "We are the worst hotspot, not only in the whole country but in the whole world. I personally am not comfortable returning in person."

On Facebook, FOX 10 found some parents who want schools to reopen in person.

A San Tan Valley father of a second-grader says his son is struggling in school, and needs an in-person classroom education.

The father, who did not want to be identified, also does not want his son to wear a mask at school.

"I feel teachers and parents that don’t want their kids to go to school and want to go online, they should be allowed to have that option," said the father. "I feel for teachers that do want to get back in the classroom, and for parents who also want their kids in the classroom. It should be our choice as well."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP