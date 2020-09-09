As parents protest, SUSD governing board discusses results on survey for in person or online learning

On September 9, a couple dozen or so parents and children of the Scottsdale Unified School District rallied outside the school district headquarters once again, as the district's governing board holds a special meeting to discuss the next steps. in terms of the 2020-2021 school year.

Scottsdale Unified has been in enhanced distance learning mode since the start of the school year on August 10. Recently, a survey was given to parents and staff, asking if they’d like to remain in distance learning mode, go to a hybrid model that basically giving students two half days of instruction per week and the rest online, or having a phased in return to campus that starts with kindergarten students, and slowly working up through 12th grade.

Parents at the rally sounded off on the plan.

“Have the board give us a choice to get our kids back in the classroom," said Trish Olson. "People who felt we were not comfortable getting back in the classroom were given an option to keep their kids home, and that’s great. We don’t want to deprive them of that choice, but we’d like the choice to get our kids back in the classroom as well."

There are about 22,000 students across 29 campuses in the district.