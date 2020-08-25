Expand / Collapse search
ASU has 161 COVID-19 cases across campuses, staff and students

Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - In total, Arizona State University has 161 positive COVID-19 cases reported among its entire campus community, including staff and students, we all as those living on and off campus, the university's president announced Aug. 25.

"We currently have about 100,000 students and employees across our four campuses in metropolitan Phoenix, coming to the university on staggered days to maintain physical distancing. Since August 1, we have collected test results from 32,729 students and employees," said ASU President Michael Crow, in part.

He asks for the community to take personal responsibility for their actions and behavior. Crow also asks for continued mask-wearing, social distancing, completing a daily health check and staying home if you're feeling ill.

"We currently have testing blitzes taking place across our campuses – not because there are outbreaks, but to prevent them and manage them if they occur. Testing is available daily for any employee, student or affiliate who needs a test," Crow said.

For more on the cases and how the university is handling the pandemic, visit this link.