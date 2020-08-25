Expand / Collapse search
ASU reports 161 COVID-19 cases across campuses, staff and students

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

ASU has 161 COVID-19 cases across campuses, staff and students

Tens of thousands of those in the campus community have been tested for the virus.

TEMPE, Ariz. - In total, Arizona State University has 161 positive COVID-19 cases reported among its entire campus community, including staff and students, we all as those living on and off-campus, the university's president announced Aug. 25.

"We currently have about 100,000 students and employees across our four campuses in metropolitan Phoenix, coming to the university on staggered days to maintain physical distancing. Since August 1, we have collected test results from 32,729 students and employees," said ASU President Michael Crow, in part.

He asks for the community to take personal responsibility for their actions and behavior. Crow also asks for continued mask-wearing, social distancing, completing a daily health check, and staying home if you're feeling ill.

"We currently have testing blitzes taking place across our campuses – not because there are outbreaks, but to prevent them and manage them if they occur. Testing is available daily for any employee, student or affiliate who needs a test," Crow said.

The cases at the university come as the state continues to report lower daily cases and hospitalizations for the virus.

The state Department of Health Services reported just 187 new cases on August 26, the lowest total since May. That brings the state pandemic total to 199,459. New deaths reported Wednesday were 104, raising Arizona’s toll to 4,896.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,176 new cases per day on Aug. 11 to 621.86 new cases per day on Aug. 25.

Arizona was a national hotspot in late June and early July but has since become a relative success story after cities and counties implemented mask measures and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, nightclubs, and gyms to close.

More Arizona counties could see gyms, nightclubs reopen
More Arizona counties could see gyms, nightclubs reopen

State guidelines drafted by Christ’s department say gyms can reopen at 25% capacity once a county hits moderate transmission rates but must commit to implementing strategies to prevent the spread of the virus. Gyms are also urged to use a reservation system. Bars and nightclubs also can open at 50% occupancy levels, but only if they convert to restaurant service and implement stringent health department guidelines. Bars with no food service must remain closed.

