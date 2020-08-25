ASU reports 803 COVID-19 cases across campuses, staff and students

In total, Arizona State University has 803 positive COVID-19 cases reported among its entire campus community, including staff and students, we all as those living on and off-campus, the university's COVID-19 dashboard says.

As of Aug. 30, 775 students and 28 staff members have been reported to be infected.

"Since August 1, we have collected test results from approximately 37,149 students and employees. The incidence of testing has increased as we have begun periodic testing of a statistically significant percentage of the on-campus population. ASU maintains a low positivity rate with students and an even lower positivity rate with faculty and staff.," said ASU President Michael Crow, in part.

Crow said more than half of the cases are from students who live off-campus in the Phoenix-metro area. However, 205 of those students live on the Tempe campus where they are in isolation.

ASU says they've implemented contact tracing efforts for close contacts with instructions of quarantining.

He asks for the community to take personal responsibility for their actions and behavior. Crow also asks for continued mask-wearing, social distancing, completing a daily health check, and staying home if you're feeling ill.

"We currently have testing blitzes taking place across our campuses – not because there are outbreaks, but to prevent them and manage them if they occur. Testing is available daily for any employee, student or affiliate who needs a test," Crow said.

The cases at the university come as the state continues to report lower daily cases and hospitalizations for the virus.

The state Department of Health Services reported just 187 new cases on August 26, the lowest total since May. That brings the state pandemic total to 199,459. New deaths reported Wednesday were 104, raising Arizona’s toll to 4,896.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,176 new cases per day on Aug. 11 to 621.86 new cases per day on Aug. 25.

Arizona was a national hotspot in late June and early July but has since become a relative success story after cities and counties implemented mask measures and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, nightclubs, and gyms to close.

For more on the cases and how the university is handling the pandemic, visit this link.