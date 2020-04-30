ASU to resume in-person classes for fall semester in August 2020

Arizona State University plans to resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

In a letter to students, President Michael Crow said classes will begin on campus on August 20.

Crow also says the university will implement safety and health measures for staff and students according to recommendations by the CDC.

In March, ASU announced that online classes at the university would be extended through the end of the spring semester amid COVID-19.

The school also moved its spring commencement to a virtual ceremony.

