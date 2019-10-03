At least 3 reportedly wounded in shooting at Washington apartment complex

Local police responded to a shooting at an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington, where at least three people were reportedly wounded.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Smith Tower Apartments, which is located in the area of West 5th and Washington streets, according a tweet from Vancouver police. Shots were fired in the lobby, according to Fox affiliate FOX 12.

FOX 12 reported that Vancouver Fire Department officials confirmed at least two patients were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A local reporter for the station reported that a third victim was headed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities advised people to avoid the area. Some residents in the complex were also evacuated, police told FOX 12, while others were told to shelter in place.

By 3 p.m. PST, police told FOX 12 that a suspect was identified and crisis negotiators were communicating with him possibly from inside a unit at the apartment complex.

One person on Twitter, Amanda Cowan, captured video and photos of a larger police presence at a building called Smith Tower.

No further information was immediately available.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.