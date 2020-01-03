ATCEMS: One person dead, multiple injured following stabbing in South Austin

At least one person is dead following a stabbing incident in South Austin. Ausitn-Travis County Emergency Medical Services also reported they were treating multiple victims.

First responders were dispatched to the 500 block of South Congress Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3. When officers arrived on the scene, they found four victims with stab wounds.

A man in his twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. A male in his fifties has been transported to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. Two additional patients are being treated on prepped for transport.

It is unclear at this time what led up to this incident.

The Austin Police Department is asking to public to avoid the area.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.