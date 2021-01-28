Austin buys hotel for homeless using funds cut from APD budget

On Wednesday, Austin City Council voted to purchase the Texas Bungalow Hotel & Suites off of Burnet Road in North Austin.

The price of the 3-year-old, 65-room-hotel is expected to near $7 million. After renovations, it should offer about 60 permanent supportive housing units designed to get people off the street and keep them housed.

"My first reaction is, it will probably clean up the highways, make the city look a little better, less people like sleeping on the side of the roads and stuff," said Braylon Cannon who lives at the Olivine, a gated apartment complex near the hotel.

He thinks putting the shelter in such a quiet area is a good idea. "I think like far out this way, it’s kind of like stretching [the homeless population] out of them, trying to pull them out of downtown," he said.

Cannon’s neighbor Sophia Yandell has similar feelings, saying "I think it’s wonderful, the houselessness in Austin has gotten really bad, so it’s great to see that there’s more resources."

It is estimated that over 10,000 people access services for homelessness in Austin each year, according to nonprofit Caritas.

"You can’t just solve [the city’s homeless crisis] in one easy step, I mean this is a great step in the right direction but there’s so much more that needs to be done," said Yandell.

On Wednesday, the vote for another hotel, Candlewood Suites off Pecan Park Boulevard in district 6 was postponed. Council member Mackenzie Kelly said she wanted to talk with her constituents in the area before things move forward.