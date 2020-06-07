Authorities ask residents near Bighorn Fire to prepare for possible evacuations

Fire officials are asking residents near the Big Horn fire in Pima County to begin preparations for potential evacuations Sunday night.

The areas where residents are being asked to get ready Sunday night are: Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.

Catalina Highway at milepost 0 will be closed and open to only home and business owners.

Days ago, hundreds of Arizona residents under an evacuation notice were allowed to return home Friday but were told to remain ready to leave at a moment’s notice as a wildfire burns in a national forest near Tucson.

Firefighters are trying to keep the blaze in canyons and ridges and prevent it from moving downhill.

Fire officials say as of Sunday night, the fire has burned 13,200 acres of land, and it is 22% contained.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation order for residents in the vicinity of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road.

Advertisement

Three firefighters have reported minor heat-related illness.

Operations on Friday night focused near the community of Golder Ranch, where fire activity has picked up due to extremely hot and dry conditions.

“The fire activity near the homes has dropped down due to the good work of our firefighters,” said Adam Jarrold, public information officer for the fire management team.

Authorities said the Bighorn fire’s growth slowed overnight Thursday but that it remained a threat. Flames have been visible from Tucson at night, and smoke from the fire plumed over a suburb Friday morning. Later in the day, an air tanker was seen spreading red fire retardant over the flames.

The firefighting effort will get help from Federal Emergency Management Agency, which officials say has granted Arizona’s request for federal funds.

“We do have some weather concerns,” said incident meteorologist Gary Zell, who was stationed Friday at now-closed Catalina State Park.

“These guys are heroes, working all day in up to 107 degrees (41.6 Celsius),” said Zell, who has worked wildfires around the West for two decades. “This is the first time I’ve worked a fire in my hometown so I’m pretty vested in making sure everything goes well.”

Pima County officials on Thursday issued an evacuation notice for approximately 300 homes in an area south of the Coronado National Forest, and numerous other residents were told to prepare to evacuate.

Over 400 firefighters aided by aircraft dropping water and retardant battled the week-old lightning-sparked fire that as of Friday had burned 11 square miles (29 square kilometers) of mostly brush and tall grass.

Sheriff’s officials went door to door in neighborhoods on Thursday to notify residences of the evacuation notice, which a sheriff’s spokesman said Friday wasn’t mandatory.

“People are not required to leave, however we are telling people we may not be able to come back and assist if things start to burn,” said Deputy James Allerton.

No injuries or structural damage was reported, Allerton said.

”It’s not a great place for us to put people in to safely work,” he said. "It’s just too steep."

Mayberry said crews continued to clear lines to keep the fire away from homes south of the forest and might set additional fires to burn vegetation to slow the wildfire by depriving it of potential fuel.

The fire, sparked June 5 by lightning, was only 10% contained as of Friday morning, and Mayberry said increasing the containment figure would be a slow process because of the rugged terrain.

Most of the western United States is experiencing extreme dryness or drought, creating challenging conditions for wildfire season, Bryan Henry, a meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center, said in a recent fire season outlook.

Authorities have said southern Arizona’s dry, hot weather and the steep, rocky topography have been the main challenges in fighting the fire. Friday was the hottest day yet for crews battling the blaze, with temperatures forecast to reach 107 (41.6 Celsius) in the afternoon.

National Weather Service forecasters said temperatures were projected to remain in the triple digits through the weekend with a 10% chance of dry thunderstorms or potentially dangerous downbursts that bring only a trace of moisture but can kick up gusts of wind that feed flames.

Catalina State Park is closed.

The Santa Catalina Mountains, or the Catalinas, is just north of Tucson and is the most widely-known mountain range in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Anita Snow reported from Phoenix. Paul Davenport in Phoenix also contributed.