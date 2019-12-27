Authorities confirm two separate traffic fatalities in Phoenix

article

Authorities in Phoenix are on the scene of two separate, unrelated car crashes Friday night and two people are confirmed dead.

The first fatal crash happened after 7 p.m. at 57th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Roads are closed for east and west traffic for the time being.

Three people were taken to the hospital and one of the three victims, a female, was pronounced dead.

The second crash happened on I-17 just a bit after Camelback Road, says the Department of Public Safety.

Northbound lanes are closed, and drivers are asked to exit on Camelback Road, and re-enter on Bethany Home.

A pedestrian on the freeway was reportedly struck and killed.

We'll update this story when more information is available.