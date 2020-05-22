Authorities in pursuit of stolen pickup truck in South LA

Authorities were in pursuit of a reportedly stolen pickup truck Friday morning in the South Los Angeles area.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen our of Pomona. The male driver was seen driving erratically and, at times, on the wrong side of the road.

The California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit before it was taken over by Los Angeles Police Department Officers in South LA.

That pursuit suspect was seen circling through neighborhood streets in South LA, near Manchester and Central avenues.

Just before 11 a.m., officers deployed a spike strip in an attempt to slow down the dangerous driver.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.