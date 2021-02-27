'Avid hiker,' 'survivalist' goes missing after being dropped off for a hike in Arizona

article

A man described as an avid hiker and survivalist by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is being looked for after he didn't check in with friends when he said he would on Feb. 21.

Douglas Horton was dropped off three miles east of I-17 on Table Mesa Road by friends, the sheriff's office said, and he was supposed to be picked up three days later in the same spot.

"Douglas always checks-in every night by finding a high point and using his cell phone which is equipped with a solar panel. Douglas did not check in the first night during this trip and did not return for pick up on Wednesday," the sheriff's office said.

There wasn't a specific area Horton was planning to explore but he reportedly told friends he was going to check out a mountain ridge north of where he was dropped off.

He had a week's supply of food and four bottles of water.

Horton was last seen wearing a camouflage sun hat and shirt, hiking boots and a 90-pound backpack that had camping essentials inside. His tent is red and orange.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011.