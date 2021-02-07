Avondale Police searching for suspect after finding shooting victim

The Avondale Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Sunday morning.

It happened near Dysart Road and Cold Water Plaza North around 10:30 a.m on Feb. 7. Police found a man who was shot and he was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they got there and hasn't been found.

The victim's condition hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001.

The shooting happened about an hour into Jonathon Price's shift at a nearby store. "We heard a pop pop pop and we thought it was a backfire from a car and we looked over at IHOP and I heard eight more shots," he said.

He then said he heard cars screeching and people screaming.

"We heard it over and over again. We were like OK now we have to go inside and get everyone inside, to convince everyone to go inside and stay away from the situation," Price explained.