Award-winning show dogs stolen at a Conyers gas station

A family visiting from Florida to compete in a Conyers dog show stopped for gas, and moments later, thieves took off with their prize-winning show dogs and their car.

The bold act was all caught on surveillance cameras at the Exxon gas station in the 2200 block of Salem Road. 11-year-old Christine Brown had just finished showing her French bulldog "Hero," when the family stopped at the gas station to get snacks and head back to Florida.

"I don’t know what I'm going to do without Hero," said Brown.

Just seconds after her father walked away from the car at the gas station, thieves rolled in and swiped the red Dodge Charger along with Hero and the family's other show dog, Crayola, inside.

"It was so fast," said the girl's father Julian Roldan. "It just happened so fast, you wouldn’t think it would happen, but it happened."

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is working to track down the crooks who showed up in a white SUV to steal the car. Christine's father is trying to find the dogs himself and believes someone is trying to sell them online.

"Somebody called and told us somebody tried to sell Hero already," said Roldan.

Someone under the name "Lena" claimed to have hero--she said she'd sell the dog back to the family, who sent her a $150 deposit via Cash App, but Lena never showed up to the meeting spot.

In this frantic search, the young girl has a message for the people behind the crime--begging them to see that this dog is no ordinary pet.

"Please bring him home because he's my best friend," said Brown. "I don't know what I'm gonna do without him. Please help bring him home."

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for the dogs' safe return, no questions asked. If you have any information, please email: priefitlife@gmail.com.