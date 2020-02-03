AZ GOP Congressman invites mother of fallen Mesa Police officer as his guest during SOTU address

article

Officials with the office of Representative Andy Biggs announced on Monday the Arizona GOP congressman will invite the mother of a fallen Mesa Police officer to be his guest during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

In a statement, officials with Rep. Biggs’ office praised Mendoza for her activism on immigration issues.

Mendoza’s son, Brandon, was a Mesa Police officer who died in a crash involving a wrong-way drunk driver who was in the country illegally.

Since Brandon’s death, Mendoza has been outspoken on immigration issues, and has been active on Twitter. In 2019, officials with the social networking site accused Mendoza of using hate speech in various tweets.

“I just got a notification from Twitter that I had to remove six posts, that it was against community standards, it was hateful, it was threatening," said Mendoza at the time.

Mendoza was reportedly locked out of her account until she deleted the offending tweets.

The tweets were all directed at lawmakers, and made reference to her displeasure of the way they were handling issues at the border.

At the time, Mendoza said she doesn't believe the tweets were threatening or hateful, an assertion that was disputed by a Twitter spokesperson.

Mendoza said at the time that she is not backing down, and may even take legal action against Twitter. As of Monday, Mendoza is still active on the social media platform.