AZDHS gives Mountainside Fitness, Life Time until noon today to comply

The Arizona Department of Health Services sent letters to both Mountainside Fitness and Life Time demanding that they comply with Governor Doug Ducey's executive order by noon on Friday.

In the demand letters, both Mountainside and Life Time need to give written assurances to the department stating that they will abide by the governor's executive order. If they do not, the department will file a civil action against both gyms seeking a temporary restraining order.

The Mountainside Fitness location that received the demand letter is their North Scottsdale location off of Shea and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevards.

Two Life Time locations received demand letters, one to its Tempe location near Priest Drive and south of Elliott Road, and the other to the Biltmore location.

On June 29, the governor ordered all indoor gyms and fitness clubs to close their doors until July 27 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, many gyms defied the governor's orders and refused to closed.

Others took it a step further, like Mountainside Fitness and Xponential Fitness, and filed a lawsuit against the state.

Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten says, "It's not about profits. It's about our rights as a society to move forward with what we understand from COVID and how we're following the guidelines that we worked with the governor's office to put in place."

Scottsdale police cited Mountainside Fitness at its Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea Boulevards location, and Phoenix police cited its Paradise Valley location at 54th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Both citations were for a Class 1 misdemeanor which could result in a fine of up to $2,500.

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control has suspended three licenses at two Life Time locations after they remained open in violation of Governor Doug Ducey's executive order.

The suspensions at the Biltmore location involve the liquor-licensed locations of Life Cafe & Lounge and Rooftop Bistro. The other suspension at the North Scottsdale location involves Life Cafe and Bistro.