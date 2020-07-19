Baby in critical condition after being pulled out of a pool in Buckeye

A one-year-old child is in critical condition after he was pulled out of a pool in Buckeye Sunday, July 19, the fire department said.

It happened in the 25000 block of West Superior Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Rescue crews arrived to the scene with the child out of the water.

He was unresponsive and family members were doing CPR on him. He was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital for treatment.

It's not known how long the child was in the water and fire officials say there wasn't a fence around the pool.