Baby in extremely critical condition after swallowing unknown pill at Phoenix hotel

A 1-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after swallowing an pill containing an unknown substance at a hotel near the Loop 202 and 44th Street, Phoenix fire crews said on April 25.

The baby's parents had tried to remove the pill from the child's mouth and called 911, officials said.

When first responders arrived at the Hampton Inn, the girl's heart had stopped and she was "suffering from an altered level of consciousness."

The baby was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

