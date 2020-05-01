Bail reduction attempt fails for Lori Vallow

Lawyers for the mother of two missing kids with Arizona ties asked a judge to reduce her $1 million bond during a court appearance on Friday.

The request, however, is officially denied.

Lori Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September 2019. The disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, including details surrounding the death of Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death and subsequent burial of Chad's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

RELATED: Click here for an interactive timeline of events surrounding the case

In late January, Idaho authorities say a child protection action was filed on behalf of JJ and Tylee, and that a court has ordered Vallow to physically produce the two children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg within five days of being served with the order. Vallow, ultimately, failed to obey the court order. She was subsequently arrested in Hawaii, extradited to Idaho, and made a court appearance there.

Friday's court appearance marks Lori's first court appearance in nearly two months, but the environment was different than her last hearing. With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, Lori, along with the defense lawyer and the prosecution, wore a mask in court.

Lori’s attorney, Mark Means, wanted his client's bond amount reduced to the range of $100,000 to $250,000. Madison County's Prosecuting Attorney, Rob Wood, argued that Lori's bond should stay the same, since she has not complied with a court order to produce JJ and Tylee.

Advertisement

Means also made allegations that detectives and prosecutors have been recording his calls with his client during visits. Due to the pandemic, the protocol has changed at the detention center.

The prosecution provided two affidavits from a Rexburg Police lieutenant and Madison County lieutenant, both of whom say only two calls were recorded, and claim Means simply didn't request the recordings to be turned off. Wood went on to say anyone on a call is warned they are being monitored.

Presiding judge Michelle Mallard, meanwhile, says she needed facts and not accusations from the defense. She ultimately maintaining the bond amount at $1 million, ruling there's not enough evidence or good cause to bring that bond down.

Judge Mallard also asked Means to talk to other defense attorneys and work with the jail staff on how to improve private communications with Lori.