Banner Health restricting visitors from hospitals

Starting Thursday, March 19, visitors will no longer be allowed inside Banner Health hospitals with only a few exceptions, Banner announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community," officials wrote in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are two exceptions to the restriction: patients under the age of 18 may have one adult visitor with then, and mothers in labor can have one visitor as a support person.

Officials recommended using phone calls, FaceTime other forms of telecommunication to keep in touch with loved ones.

