Suns vs. Mavericks: Basketball fans gather in Downtown Phoenix ahead of NBA playoff action

Fans are certainly getting ready for Suns game against tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks on May 2, and while many of them do not have to go far to cheer on their favorite team, some fans travelled from all over the country, just to be in Phoenix.

"I’m a Chris Paul fan, so I follow him where ever he goes," said Michael Becker, who lives in New Jersey.

Throughout the day, fans were picking up new jerseys and Phoenix Suns memorabilia.

For many of these fans, it is more than just a shopping spree.

"Being able to represent the team and what it stands for, I am so excited and proud, and I am happy to represent," said Caleb Porter.

Porter, who is a lifelong Phoenix Suns fan, lives in Utah, but he made sure to plan his trip to see family during this crucial time for the team.

"I was trying to plan it out around the playoffs, and we were worried with that Pelican series," said Porter.

Other shoppers who planned their trip from afar include Quinne Ubank, who came to Phoenix from Kentucky.

"Me and my dad always wanted to go to an NBA game together, so we got some tickets and get to skip school and get to see my favorite player, Devin Booker," said Ubank.

Among the more visible suns fans is none other than Mr. Orange himself. We caught up with him, as he got ready for the game.

"Superfans are a real thing," said Mr. Orange. "We exist. We are passionate."

Mr. Orange is predicting a big win.

"I expect us to win by double digits," said Mr. orange.

Among the Suns fans are also fans of the opposing team, as their make their presence known in Downtown Phoenix while donning their jerseys.

"We wanted to go to the team shop, but we are probably going to get kicked out," said one Mavericks fan.