BetMGM teams up with Cardinals, Gila River Casinos to build sportsbooks

article

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday they are teaming up with BetMGM and Gila River Hotels & Casinos to open sportsbooks at State Farm Stadium, and at three Gila River Casinos in the Valley.

The Cardinals are the first NFL team to announce plans to build a sportsbook at their stadium, which is expected to open in time for the 2022 season.

The Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, and TPC Scottsdale have all previously announced plans to open sportsbooks at their venues.

In addition to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, sportsbooks will be built at Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva.

Sports gambling is expected to go live in Arizona on Sept. 9, which coincides with the start of the NFL season.

Governor Doug Ducey signed the sports betting bill into law in April.

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.